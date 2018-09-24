The Himachal Pradesh government has ordered schools in eight districts to remain closed on Monday because of heavy rainfall in the state, reported ANI. Schools in Kullu, Kinnaur, Chamba, Kangra, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Mandi and Shimla will remain closed with the weather department predicting heavy to heavy rain over the state.

Several roads across the state, especially in Kinnaur and Chamba districts, were blocked due to landslides, heavy rain and snowfall, PTI reported quoting district officials.

National Highway 3 near Aut in Mandi district was blocked as water from the flooded Beas river entered the highway, ANI reported.

An unidentified official of the Border Roads Organisation said 20 people who were stranded on the Rohtang Pass were rescued. Rohtang Pass received over 1.5 feet of snow, according to PTI.

On Saturday, an Indian Air Force helicopter rescued 19 people stuck in flash floods at Dobi in Kullu district on Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s directions, a government spokesperson told IANS. At least 120 people stranded at Koksar in the Lahaul Valley were rescued, while 23 people have been rescued from Marhi and 23 from Rohtang area in Kullu district.

“We are trying to evacuate and rehabilitate people,” Kullu Deputy Commissioner Yunus Khan told ANI. “I request people not to go to high reach areas and near rivers.”

In Manali, an empty tourist bus was washed away into the flooded Beas river, while trucks were washed off the road into the Beas river in Kullu region.

Kullu: Normal life disrupted following heavy rainfall & flash flood in the region. Kullu Deputy Commissioner Yunus Khan says, 'we are trying to evacuate & rehabilitate people. I request people not to go to high reach areas & near rivers.' #HimachalPradesh (23.09.18) pic.twitter.com/ic2ZrrLE7k — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2018

#WATCH: Vacant bus gets washed away into the flooded Beas river in Manali. #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/GMV2nqR2jX — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2018

Director of Meteorological Centre in Shimla Manmohan Singh on Sunday said most parts of the state received moderate to heavy rain in 24 hours, PTI reported. Manali in Kullu district received the highest rainfall of 127.4 mm while upper parts of the state, including Lahaul-Spiti district, received snowfall.

Chamba sub-divisional magistrate has warned people not to venture near the Ravi river and other nullahs as water is being released from the Chamera dam.

The water level in Beas is increasing due to incessant rain in the catchment areas, PTI reported. The river was also in spate in Hamirpur district.

Himachal Pradesh: Vehicular traffic blocked on National Highway 3 near Aut in Mandi district due to water from flooded Beas river entering the highway pic.twitter.com/jo5PHtW8Em — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2018