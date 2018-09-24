The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested suspended paediatrician Dr Kafeel Khan and his brother Adeel Ahmed Khan for alleged fraud in Gorakhpur, PTI reported.

This came a day after the Bahraich Police released the doctor after he allegedly caused trouble at a district hospital. A magistrate on Saturday ordered his release on bail along with two of his associates, Suraj Pandey and Mahipal Singh.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vinay Kumar Singh told The Indian Express that a local court sent Kafeel Khan and his brother to judicial custody.

According to PTI, a Shekhhpur resident had filed a complaint against Kafeel Khan and his brother in 2009 accusing them of fraud. The man had alleged that the brothers had used his photograph and identity to open an account with the State Bank of India and used the same to carry out a transaction of over Rs 82 lakh, Circle Officer (Cantonment) Prabhat Kumar Rai told PTI.

However, The Indian Express reported that Kafeel Khan was a beneficiary of Rs 2 crore that was transferred through an account fraudulently created by his brother Adeel Ahmed Khan and his associate Mohammad Faizan. Additional Superintendent of Police Vinay Kumar Singh said the two opened the account in Faizan’s name by illegally using the complainant’s photograph and fake identity documents.

The police said they will issue a notice to Faizan, who is abroad. “The police also found a bank draft that was prepared from the same bank account to pay Dr Kafeel Khan’s medical education fees at Manipal University,” Singh told the newspaper. “Since Dr Kafeel was also beneficiary of the account, he was also made an accused and arrested.” The report said Alam filed the first information report in July.