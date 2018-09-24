Five people of a family died in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Monday morning after their mud house was crushed by a landslide, PTI reported. Several parts of the state has been facing incessant rain for a few days.

The incident occurred in Gali Bhatoli village of Gandoh tehsil. Police identified the deceased as Bashir Ahmed, his wife Nageena and their three children, all less than 10 years old.

All educational institution were closed in Doda on Monday because of the rain. “People residing near banks of the Neeru [in Doda] and it’s tributaries have been advised to be careful and avoid crossing temporary bridges or crossings over the streams,” an official said.

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was also restored in the morning, a day after it was shut down due to landslides.

Kathua district

As many as 29 people were rescued from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Monday morning after they were stranded in flash floods following incessant rain.

“A total of 29 persons, including six women and 10 children, were rescued from various flood-hit areas of Kathua district during overnight operations,” PTI quoted an unidentified police officer as saying. The state’s disaster response personnel rescued the people from Nagri, Chabbe Chak, Jakhole and Billawar areas of the district.

In the district’s Bani town, incessant downpour has created a flood-like situation, according to The Tribune. The town is situated along the banks of Sewa river, whose water level rose rapidly on Sunday. Following this, authorities of the Sewa Hydel Power Project-II opened all four gates of the dam. Authorities had to open the dams as the water rose to 1,657 cusecs in the dam, whose danger level is 1,200 cusecs.

Sub-divisional Magistrate Ajeet Singh said officials were getting hourly reports about the dam. People have been asked to remain inside homes. Several roads are blocked in the town and nearby areas.

Officials have announced that all educational institutions in Bani town will be closed on Monday. “Police are on high alert to meet any exigency due to floods,” an officer said. “Police teams are deployed at vulnerable points and helpline numbers have been opened.”