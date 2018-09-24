Indian benchmark indices traded lower on Monday morning due to increased selling of realty, consumer durables, auto and banking stocks, amid weak Asian cues and rising global crude oil prices, PTI reported.

BSE Sensex opened higher at 36,924.72 and quickly fell by 210.22 points to 36,631.38 in early trade. The National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 declined by 65.50 points to 11,077.60 in early trade after touching a high of 11,170.15. At 10.47 am, Sensex had dropped 169.11 points trading at 36,672.49, while Nifty 50 lost 53.95 points and was trading at 11,089.15.

Shares of non-banking finance companies dropped further over fears of a liquidity crunch after IL&FS and its lending arm defaulted on a series of loan repayments, reported Mint. Before markets opened on Monday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley assured that government will take measures to ensure adequate liquidity for NBFCs, mutual funds, and small and medium enterprise. The Reserve Bank of India and market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India on Sunday they were closely monitoring the developments in the financial sector and were ready to take “appropriate actions” to allay fears of concerned investors

Vedanta Limited was the top gainer on both indices. ONGC, Coal India, Infosys, and NTPC Ltd. were the other top gainers on Sensex. Stocks of HDFC, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., and Kotak Bank performed poorly on Sensex.

Coal India, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, and Infosys were the gainers on Nifty 50, while Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Eicher Motors were the top losers on the index.

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation rebounded nearly 25% after the company stated that it had not defaulted on any bonds or repayment nor had there been any instance of delay on repayment of any liability, PTI reported. The company’s shares had plunged 42.43% in the previous session on Friday following massive selling over fears of a liquidity crisis.

The rupee was trading at 71.84 against the dollar at 10.46 am after closing at 72.20 against a dollar.