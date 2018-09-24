Tamil Nadu Police on Sunday arrested two Chennai-based reporters for allegedly stalking and harassing a woman, The News Minute reported. The accused have been identified as Vikatan Group employee Jo Stalin and freelance reporter AP Raja. The two are reportedly friends.

In her complaint, the woman said she had befriended Stalin in January 2017 on Facebook and they met for the first time this May. She reportedly stopped communicating with him after the meeting as she did not like his behaviour.

The complainant said she had also befriended Raja on Facebook in April 2017 and met him at Chennai’s Marina Beach this May, where he purportedly told her he was in love with her. She said she turned down his advances as he was married. Later that month, Raja purportedly “forced himself on her” at her house.

The woman said she discovered a photo of the two journalists on Raja’s phone and questioned him about it. “Stalin came to know of the intimate details of the bond between me and Raja, and tried to take advantage of me the same way,” the complainant said. “I told Raja to warn Stalin about his behaviour with me. I do not know what they both spoke but Stalin started sending me vulgar messages on WhatsApp. Stalin also threatened that he would tell this to my family and relatives and that he will insult me in my college. He also issued death threats to me.”

The accused allegedly blackmailed her into giving them Rs 1 lakh to stop them from posting her intimate photos with Raja online. She said she attempted to end her life following the alleged harassment by the two journalists.

The woman purportedly reported the harassment to the Vikatan group on September 10 but said no action has yet been taken against Stalin. Instead, Stalin reportedly called her to tell her that he knew about her complaint and allegedly threatened and insulted her.