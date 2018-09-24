Indian security forces have foiled an infiltration bid and killed five suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tangdhar sector in operations that began on Sunday, ANI reported.

Three of the suspected militants were killed on Monday and two the previous day. One soldier also died in the operation in northern Kupwara district.

A search operation is currently under way. More details are awaited.

A suspected militant was killed during a gunfight with security forces in Pulwama district’s Tral area on Sunday. The encounter broke out after security personnel launched a cordon and search operation in Dar Ganie Gund village. They were acting on police inputs about the presence of militants in the area.