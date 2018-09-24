Bharatiya Janata President President Amit Shah on Monday said Opposition parties suffered from “Modi phobia”, reported PTI.

“I want to tell the people that the Congress and all opposition parties are working together for breaking India while [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi ji is busy in making India,” Shah told the party’s women workers in Odisha’s Puri town.

The BJP president criticised the Opposition for lacking an agenda for the country’s development. While the prime minister was working to eradicate poverty and unemployment, the Congres and other parties only wants to remove him, he added.

“We [BJP] say put an end to insecurity among people, but they [Opposition] want removal of Modi,” said Shah. “The Opposition has no specific agenda, no neta and no neeti [leader or ideology].”

Shah also targeted the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dala government in Odisha. “The Naveen Patnaik government has lost all rights to continue in power in Odisha even for a second as the state remains backward despite abundant mineral resources,” he said. The BJD has been at the helm of the state since 2000.

The BJP president also criticised the state government for rejecting the Centre’s flagship health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat, which was launched on Sunday. “If the BJP comes to power in the state, it would immediately join the programme for the benefit of lakhs of poor people,” he added.

He promised to jail each and every producer of spurious liquor in the state if the party is voted to power. He said not a single person in the state would die from consuming spurious liquor. The Assembly elections in the state are likely to be held along with the the 2019 General Elections.

Shah said the status of women in Odisha was deplorable, reported The Indian Express. “The state is number one in harassment of women, fourth in dowry harassment, fifth in the number of gangrapes, sixth in the number of acid attacks [among all states]… instead of being number one in vikas [development],” he added.