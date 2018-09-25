The Delhi Police on Monday said they had arrested a former national-level judoka and yoga instructor for allegedly stalking and harassing women and a minor girl. The accused has been identified as 27-year-old Sonu Sharma from Haryana’s Bhiwani.

The police tracked him down to his home in Bhiwani after a Delhi-based woman filed a complaint in April accusing him of stalking, harassing and blackmailing her with morphed photographs of herself that he has posted on social media platforms. The complainant also accused Sharma of harassing her daughter, The Times of India reported.

Investigators said Sharma started harassing the woman soon after she joined his yoga sessions. When she stopped her sessions with him, Sharma allegedly created several fake accounts on social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp and sent obscene photos and messages to the woman. A preliminary investigation indicated that he had sent similar messages to other women, The Hindu reported.

“Sharma, a gold medalist in the junior national competition, had also won medals at the national-level federation cup contest,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harendra Singh said.

The police have registered a case under sections related to sexual harassment, stalking, criminal intimidation and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.