The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to disqualify politicians against whom criminal charges are pending from contesting elections.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra was hearing a batch of petitions seeking the disqualification of politicians from contesting elections once charges are framed against them. On August 28, the Supreme Court had reserved its verdict in the matter.

The court left it to Parliament to empower the Election Commission. Expressing its concern at the criminalisation of politics, it issued a slew of directions to political parties. Candidates contesting must declare their criminal antecedents, the court said, according to Bar and Bench. Political parties were told to publish the criminal pasts of their candidates on their websites and publicise it.

The petitions were filed by various parties, including NGO Public Interest Foundation and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashwini Upadhyay. The NGO’s plea claimed there were 34% legislators with criminal background in 2014 and it was quite impossible that Parliament would introduce any law to stop the “criminalisation of politics”. Upadhyay’s plea demanded a lifetime ban on convicted politicians with the aim of decriminalising politics.

In August, Attorney General KK Venugopal, who appeared for the Centre, told the court that a person is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty and added that the court cannot restrict a person’s right to vote, which also includes his right to contest. The court’s intention is laudable, Venugopal said, but added that the court cannot create a law to cleanse the political system.

The court had earlier observed that the Supreme Court cannot legislate for Parliament. The court had also asked if the Election Commission can form a rule to make political parties announce the candidate’s criminal past before elections to ensure the public can make an informed choice.

The Election Commission has often said that it supported the idea of preventing convicts from contesting elections for life and barring their entry into the judiciary and legislatures. At present, politicians convicted of crimes that carry a prison term of more than two years cannot contest elections for six years after they leave prison.

In March 2016, a three-judge bench had referred the matter to the current bench while asking it to consider if a legislator facing a criminal trial should be “disqualified at conviction or at the framing of charges in the case?”