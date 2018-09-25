The Chhattisgarh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday expelled party leader Kailash Murarka, a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation named him as an accused in connection with the circulation of a CD with sexually explicit content, reported PTI. The CD allegedly features state minister Rajesh Munat, who has claimed it to be fake.

In its chargesheet, the CBI has also named Chhattisgarh Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel, senior journalist Vinod Verma, Bhilai-based businessman Vijay Bhatia, Vijay Pandya and Rinku Khanuja as accused in the case. According to the agency, the six accused were involved in a criminal conspiracy to make a morphed sex video of Munat and circulate it.

Chhattisgarh BJP President Dharamlal Kaushik said Murarka was sacked for “tarnishing the party’s image”. Murarka is also the secretary of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Archery Association headed by Ramesh Bais, the BJP MP from Raipur.

Kaushik also demanded that the Congress expel Baghel. “People in Chhattisgarh never accepted the politics of lies and falsehood,” he said. “The state has always seen healthy politics. If anybody is trying to damage that tradition, then Congress chief Rahul Gandhi should think over it and remove him from the party.”

Baghel, who has been sent to judicial custody till October 8, protested his innocence. He told reporters he would begin a satyagraha in prison.

Of the six accused, Khanuja, a Raipur-based automobile dealer, committed suicide in June. A CBI court in Raipur granted Verma bail in December 2017.