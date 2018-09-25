Three police personnel in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut were suspended on Tuesday after a video showed them harassing a woman for reportedly being in a relationship with a Muslim man, NDTV reported.

The 29-second video, which Scroll.in could not independently verify, was shot by the policeman driving the car. “You prefer Muslims when there are so many Hindus around,” one of the police personnel is heard saying. Then a woman constable starts beating the woman and removes the scarf that she was using to cover her face.

“The police had absolutely no business in doing what they did,” said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, a senior police officer in Meerut. “That is why we have suspended them. We have initiated a probe and will take further action based on the findings of the report.”

Meerut: Three police personnel including a woman constable suspended after a video of them abusing and slapping a woman for being friends with a Muslim man, went viral pic.twitter.com/ypqO5dxFbK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 25, 2018

The incident reportedly took place on Sunday when the woman and her Muslim friend – both medical students in their twenties – were targeted by a group of men, allegedly from the right-wing Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

The VHP workers, led by their regional chief Manish Kumar, allegedly barged into the man’s home, roughed up the two and handed them over to the police, The Times of India reported. They allegedly accused the two of “love jihad”, a term often used by Hindutva groups to accuse Muslim men of entrapping Hindu women on the pretext of love in order to eventually convert them to Islam, according to NDTV.

The right-wing activists then reportedly asked the woman’s father to file a case against her Muslim friend. However, he refused to do so and said the whole incident had been a case of misunderstanding, India Today reported.