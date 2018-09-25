United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised India’s efforts to lift millions out of poverty. “There is India, a free society of over a billion people, successfully lifting countless millions out of poverty and into the middle class,” he said at the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, Reuters reported.

In contrast, the United States president accused Iran’s leaders of sowing “chaos, death and destruction”, BBC reported. “They do not respect their neighbours or borders or the sovereign rights of nations. Instead, Iran’s leaders plunder the nation’s resources to enrich themselves and spread mayhem across the Middle East [West Asia] and far beyond.” Trump claimed that America’s move to impose sanctions on Iran was “widely applauded” by other West Asian countries.

The United States president praised North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for halting nuclear and missile tests, releasing Americans held prisoners and sending back some remains of American soldiers killed in the Korean War.

Trump defended his administration’s move to impose tariffs on China. “The US will not be taken advantage of any longer,” he claimed, according to The Guardian. “We will not allow our workers to be victimized.” Trump blamed Beijing for Washington’s debt, alleging that it was the result of China’s widespread product dumping and theft of intellectual property.

Trump boasted of America’s success in stopping the “bloodthirsty killers of the Islamic State” in Syria, and said that the United States will respond if the country’s government used chemical weapons.

The United States president also claimed that his administration had accomplished “more than almost any other” in the country’s history, leading to laughter and murmurs from the attendees. “I didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s okay,” he responded, according to Reuters.