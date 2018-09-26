The Banaras Hindu University on Tuesday suspended classes till September 28 and asked students at five of its hostels to vacate the premises following an incident of violence. At least six students were injured during the clashes between the university’s resident doctors and hostel inmates on Monday night allegedly over the non-allotment of a bed to a patient on campus.

The police said around four motorcycles were damaged and set on fire during the clashes. Varanasi Senior Superintendent of Police Sureshrao A Kulkarni said the doctors and the students countered each others’ accusations about the incident, The Indian Express reported. “The number of injured might be more as the injured students are going to private hospitals,” Kulkarni said.

Banaras Hindu University Registrar Neeraj Tripathi asked students living in Birla Hostel, Lal Bahadur Shastri Hostel, Dhanvantri Hostel, Ruiya Medical Hostel and and Ruiya Annexe to vacate their rooms by Wednesday. Hostel inmates from the Birla and Lal Bahadur Shastri hostel staged a protest demonstration on campus against the decision.

Attempts by the varsity administration to find a resolution to the disagreement remained inconclusive. The university appointed a standing committee to investigate what led to the violence.

The Uttar Pradesh Police deployed personnel in and around the campus and are examining close circuit television camera footage. The district magistrate and senior superintendent of police conducted a flag march at the site.