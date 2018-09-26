Incidents of violence were reported from across West Bengal on Wednesday as the Bharatiya Janata Party called a 12-hour statewide shutdown in protest against the deaths of two people during clashes with the police in North Dinajpur district last week. The clashes occurred after students and residents stopped three newly appointed Urdu teachers from entering a school in Islampur town, and said they needed teachers for science and English instead.

Protestors vandalised government buses and torched tyres in Midnapore, ANI reported. Bus drivers in Cooch Behar were seen wearing helmets after a few state-run vehicles were attacked.

Demonstrators stopped trains from running on the Howrah-Bardhaman main line, the Canning-Lakshmikantapur route and in Diamond Harbour, Anandabazar Patrika reported.

In Kolkata, traffic was running as normal. Heavy police presence was reported from all across the city. The police have been deployed in heavy numbers in important parts of the city such as Dharmatala and Hazra.

State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee has accused the BJP of stalling development by calling the strike. “The police will take strong action if anyone tries to enforce the strike,” The Indian Express quoted the police as saying. “Our party workers have also been instructed to remain alert and monitor the situation but they must not respond to provocations. All district magistrates and superintendents of police have been asked to take action if the situation goes out of hand.”