Employees working at the Royal Enfield, Yamaha and Myoung Shin Automotive plants in Tamil Nadu’s Oragadam industrial belt, located on the outskirts of Chennai, have been protesting against their respective managements for the past few days.

Yamaha India

Around 700 permanent employees of Yamaha India have been on strike since September 20 to protest against the management’s dismissal of two workers, allegedly without giving reason, The News Minute reported. “Prakash and Rajamanikkam led our efforts to form a workers union in the company,” Bharath Kumar, one of the protesters told the website. “The management apparently did not like this, and hence revoked their access cards and did not allow them to enter the factory premises on September 20.”

The protesting workers also claimed that the management had remained absent from negotiations coordinated by the Sriperumbudur assistant commissioner of labour.

The firm’s public relations officer said Yamaha would issue a statement soon.

On Tuesday, the Madras High Court told the Sriperumbudur Police to not permit Yamaha workers to demonstrate near the factory premises, The Times of India reported.

Royal Enfield

Workers at the Royal Enfield plant in Oragadam have been protesting since September 24, after supervisors reportedly refused to allow 120 trainees to enter the premises, without citing any reasons. Royal Enfield Employee Union Vice President R Sampath said they are also demanding a redressal of other matters.

“We formed the employees union in April this year, and in July, we gave a charter of wages and a request to the management to give us the legally mandated bonus as per the Payment of Bonus Act,” Sampath said. “There was no response to this.”

The union leader claimed that management representatives had remained absent at meetings called by the labour commissioner.

On Tuesday, Royal Enfield said it hoped to reach an agreement with the employees on the matters highlighted soon. “We have forums that address matters related to the well-being of workmen and are working to understand the issue that compelled a few workmen to refrain from reporting for work today,” the statement said.

Myoung Shin Automotive India

Around 140 workers of Myoung Shin Automotive India Private Limited have been on strike for the past 20 days demanding an increment in their salaries.

The workers said the automotive component manufacturer had violated a law that provides for an increment.