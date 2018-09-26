The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday booked Kannada actor and former parliamentarian Divya Spandana for sedition for a tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reported The News Minute. Spandana, also known as Ramya, is the head of Congress’ social media and digital communications.

The complaint was filed by a Lucknow-based lawyer Syed Rizwan Ahmad at the Gomtinagar Police Station after Spandana on Monday tweeted a photoshopped picture of Modi painting “chor” (thief) on his wax statue. The police booked her under Section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act and Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

Ahmad on Twitter posted a photograph of the First Information Report and said that Modi’s legal team should be more vigilant. Observing that a complaint of defamation in the capacity of an individual cannot be maintained, Ahmad urged the Bharatiya Janata Party to initiate a complaint.