A Delhi court on Wednesday ordered the framing of charges against Aam Aadmi Party legislator Somnath Bharti for allegedly leading a mob to assault an African woman in 2014, PTI reported.

The court ordered that Bharti be put on trial after it found sufficient prima facie material against him for allegedly assaulting Mukoko Misa Tresar, a citizen of Democratic Republic of Congo, who was then studying at a university in Noida.

The charges were framed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 147 (rioting), read with section 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object).

The court said since there was a lack of sanction from concerned authorities, he was not charged under Section 153 (A) (promoting enmity) of the IPC.

Bharti’s advocate, Vijay Agarwal, denied all the allegations made against him.

In January 2014, weeks after the Aam Aadmi Party first came to power in Delhi, Bharti and his supporters were accused of assaulting several African women during a raid on a suspected drug and prostitution ring in the Khirki Extension locality. Bharti, a legislator from Malaviya Nagar, was then the state’s law minister. He denied the charges.

In a chargesheet in September 2014, the Delhi Police said “nine African women were victims of molestation and manhandling by a mob led by then Law Minister Somnath Bharti”.

In March, a Delhi court dismissed Bharti’s petition seeking further investigation into the alleged assault.