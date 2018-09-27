Scroll.in won gold in two categories – best news website and best use of online video – at the third South Asian Digital Media Awards on Wednesday. The awards were presented at the 26th annual WAN-IFRA conference in Hyderabad.

Under the best news website or mobile service category, BBC Hindi and Malayala Manorma news app won silver and bronze.

Scroll.in’s Your Morning Fix, a video programme on the day’s most important stories, won the gold for best use of online video. BBC News’ Crossing the Sky and Quint’s Rape is Consensual: Inside Haryana’s Rape Culture won the silver and bronze awards.

The awards are a joint initiative by WAN-IFRA (World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers) and Google and recognises best practice innovation in digital publishing worldwide. They are presented in South Asia, Asia, Middle East, Africa, Europe and Latin America.

The gold award winners will subsequently compete for the World Digital Media Awards that will be announced in Glasgow in June during the 71st World News Media Congress 2019.