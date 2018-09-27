The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday said it has busted a terror-funding module of Pakistan-based militant Hafiz Saeed’s Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation in New Delhi. In a statement, the agency said it carried out searches at several locations in Daryaganj, Nizamuddin and Kucha Ghasiram areas and arrested three people.

The agency arrested Nizamuddin-based Mohammad Salman, Mohammad Salim of Daryaganj and hawala operator Sajjad Abdul Wani who is a resident of Srinagar.

Searches were carried out at the houses of Salman, Salim and Rajaram. The agency seized Rs 1.56 crore in cash, Rs 43,000 in Nepali currency, 14 mobiles phones, five pen drives and several incriminating documents.

The agency said Salman, 52, was in regular touch with a Dubai-based Pakistani national connected with the deputy chief of the foundation. Further investigation is under way.

In July, the agency filed a First Information Report against a few Delhi-based individuals who had allegedly received funds from Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation operatives and had used the money to “further terror activities”.

The Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation, designated as a terrorist organisation, works out of Lahore and is a humanitarian organisation founded by the Jamaat-ud-Dawa.