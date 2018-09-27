Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressed a public meeting in Chitrakoot in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, where he once again attacked the Centre for the Goods and Services Tax and the Rafale jet deal with France.

Gandhi promised to waive farmers’ loans within 10 days if his party is elected to power in Madhya Pradesh, PTI reported. Elections in the state are due later this year. He also promised to set up food processing plants in every district and to take the state to the top position in the field.

He said that just like cricket fans called Sachin Tendulkar a “run machine”, people in Madhya Pradesh call Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan a “ghoshna machine [announcement machine]” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “lie machine”.

If the Congress comes to power, it will reduce Goods and Services Tax rates, Gandhi said. The government has “destroyed” small businesses and employment through demonetisation and the “Gabbar Singh Tax”, he said. “As soon as we come to power, we will change the ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’ into the real tax,” he said. “We will implement one tax at lowest rates.”

Gandhi repeated his allegation that Modi, the “watchman”, had indulged in theft in the Rafale jet deal. “The man who claims to be the country’s watchman has himself put Rs 30,000 crore in the pocket of [businessman] Anil Ambani in the Rafale deal.”

Gandhi also accused Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of lying about the matter.