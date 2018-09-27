A Delhi court gave the Enforcement Directorate a week to file a chargesheet against a man for allegedly sending Rs 25 lakh in cash to a senior Congress leader’s official home, PTI reported on Thursday. Ranjit Malik was arrested in connection with a loan fraud case against Gujarat-based company Sterling Biotech.

The Enforcement Directorate told the court its report was in the final stage. Additional Sessions Judge Satish Arora extended Malik’s judicial custody till October 9.

In August, the agency told the court that it had evidence of Malik sending a bribe to the official residence of Congress MP Ahmed Patel in New Delhi. Patel had described the allegations as “baseless”.

Malik was allegedly a middleman for Delhi-based businessman Gagan Dhawan, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in November 2017 in connection with the Sterling Biotech case.

On July 18, the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet against the director of Sterling Biotech in connection with alleged loan defaults worth Rs 5,383 crore.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has asked Interpol in Nigeria to verify if absconding businessman and Sterling Biotech promoter Nitin Sandesara has entered the country. The Enforcement Directorate is reportedly writing to seven countries asking them to keep a watch on Sandesara’s movements.