The Gujarat Police arrested at least 17 persons on Thursday in connection with violence following a clash between two communities the previous night in Morbi district, ANI reported. The violence took place in Halvad town during a shutdown called by the Bajrang Dal to protest against an attack on two of its members, allegedly by people from a minority community.

Three people were injured in the clashes on Wednesday. Police said two cases were registered in the matter and 22 people were booked for violence, ANI reported.

In the shutdown on Thursday, mobs vandalised shops and blocked the highway in Halvad town in Morbi during the shutdown, The Indian Express. “The mobs vandalised three shops and set fire to them,” Superintendent of Police (Morbi) Karanraj Vaghela told the newspaper. “The mob also vandalised and set alight a scrap yard. We had to lob four shells of tear gas to disperse the violence.”

Police said security was heightened in the town after the clashes. “We also carried out a flag march in the evening and the situation is under control,” Vaghela added.