Bihar: Three empty coaches of Darbhanga-Kolkata Express derail at railway station
An investigation is under way.
Three empty coaches of the Darbhanga-Kolkata Express derailed at Darbhanga railway station in Bihar around 5.30 am on Friday, the Ministry of Railways said. There are no reports of injuries.
The movement of trains was affected briefly, but the track was cleared within an hour and train services resumed, the ministry said.
An investigation has been launched to find the cause of the accident, ABP Live reported.