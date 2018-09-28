Three empty coaches of the Darbhanga-Kolkata Express derailed at Darbhanga railway station in Bihar around 5.30 am on Friday, the Ministry of Railways said. There are no reports of injuries.

The movement of trains was affected briefly, but the track was cleared within an hour and train services resumed, the ministry said.

An investigation has been launched to find the cause of the accident, ABP Live reported.

Today at 5.35 hrs, three empty coaches of empty rake of Darbhanga-Kolkata Express derailed during Station yard shunting at Darbhanga station of East Central Railway.The rake was fully empty and there are no Injuries. Track cleared within an hour and train operation fully normal. — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 28, 2018

Bihar: Three coaches of Darbhanga-Kolkata Express derailed near a railway crossing in Darbhanga today. Railway officials present at the spot. More details awaited — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2018