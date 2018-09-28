Japan’s space agency on Thursday released new images from the robot rovers it deployed to the surface of a moving asteroid, reported The Guardian. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency also released a 15-frame clip showing the surface of asteroid Ryugu.

The Hayabusa 2 mission was launched in December 2014 and took three-and-a-half years to arrive at Ryugu, 280 million km from Earth. On September 21, the unmanned spacecraft lowered the two rovers about 60 metres on the asteroid’s surface. Called Rover 1A and Rover 1B and weighing a kilogram each, they resemble round biscuit tins and have since beamed back high-resolution images from the ragged Ryugu surface, said the space agency.

Rover-1B succeeded in shooting a movie on Ryugu’s surface! The movie has 15 frames captured on September 23, 2018 from 10:34 - 11:48 JST. Enjoy ‘standing’ on the surface of this asteroid! [6/6] pic.twitter.com/57avmjvdVa — HAYABUSA2@JAXA (@haya2e_jaxa) September 27, 2018

Next month, the spacecraft will deploy a device that will explode above the asteroid and shoot a copper missile in order to create a small crater on its surface. This will help the spacecraft collect fresh samples of materials embedded within the asteroid’s surface.

Hayabusa 2 is scheduled to return to the Earth in 2020 with the samples.

As Hayabusa2 descended towards Ryugu to deploy the MINERVA-II1 rovers, the ONC-T camera snapped the highest resolution image yet of the asteroid surface!https://t.co/JDbk29RXHG pic.twitter.com/KFsLet5BMJ — HAYABUSA2@JAXA (@haya2e_jaxa) September 28, 2018

This image was taken just before Rover-1B hopped. Photograph snapped on September 23, 2018 at about 09:46 JST [2/6] pic.twitter.com/m8S3cyYFq6 — HAYABUSA2@JAXA (@haya2e_jaxa) September 27, 2018