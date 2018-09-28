The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested two suspected over-ground workers of the Hizbul Mujahideen from Pulwama district’s Awantipora town, PTI reported. The two were identified as Danish Ahmad Lone and Raja Ilyas Makroo. Lone is reportedly the brother of an active militant named Adnan Lone.

“Acting on a credible input, police arrested two OGWs [over-ground workers] of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen,” an unidentified police spokesperson said. “Incriminating material and huge amount of cash were seized from them,” he said.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the duo were planning to carry out terror attacks in the area,” the spokesperson said, adding that the police have registered a case.

The police arrested another suspected militant, Irshad Ahmad Malla, from Awantipora and seized “incriminating material linked to terror outfits”, the spokesperson added.