An Uttar Pradesh policeman allegedly shot dead a tech company’s executive in “self defence” in Lucknow on Saturday morning, after the man’s car rammed into the officer’s bike. Constable Prashant Kumar who fired at the car, and his colleague Sandeep Kumar, have been arrested, reported the Hindustan Times.

The incident took place around 1.30 am in Gomtinagar extension area when Vivek Tewari did not stop his car after he drove it into a police patrol motorcycle. Tiwari was injured on the neck after the constable fired at the car’s windshield. He later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

Tiwari’s former colleague Sana Khan was also with him in the car. After the shootout, Tiwari rammed his car into the pillar of a bridge. It is yet to be ascertained if Tiwari was drunk.

“The constable fired in self defence believing that some criminals were inside the car as the victim tried to flee after hitting the patrol bike,” said Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani. “We are yet to be sure if the man died due to bullet or head injury. We will take necessary action after autopsy report is out” he added, according to NDTV.

Director General of police OP Singh said the initial inquiry suggests that Kumar went beyond the limit of self defence. He added that the case of murder has been filed.

Tiwari’s wife Kalpana Tiwari said the police had no right to shoot. Tiwari’s brother asked if he was a terrorist that the police shot at him. “We choose Adityanath as our representative, we want him to take cognisance of the incident and also demand an unbiased CBI inquiry,” Vishnu Shukla told ANI.