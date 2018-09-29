An Indian coffee shop chain on Friday agreed to change its name after it was sued by Starbucks, the Indian firm said. SardarBuksh has 25 outlets across New Delhi.

“Our name rhymed with Starbucks which is why the court has ruled [on Thursday] in their favour,” Sanmeet Singh Kalra, co-founder of SardarBuksh, told AFP. The company will be renamed Sardarji-Bakhsh within two months.

However, SardarBuksh will not change its logo, which is also similar to Starbucks. The United States coffee giant had begun legal proceedings against the Indian firm at the Delhi High Court in July.

The US chain, which has entered India in partnership with the Tata group, opened its first outlet in Mumbai in October 2012. It currently has 125 outlets in the country. Globally, the company runs 28,000 outlets in 70 countries.