The Punjab Police on Friday booked Additional Inspector General Randhir Singh Uppal for allegedly raping and intimidating a 28-year-old law student in Amritsar, IANS reported. Uppal, who is posted in the crime branch division, has denied the allegation.

The woman submitted her complaint to the police commissioner in Amritsar on September 18. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Lakhbir Singh said a case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act based on the woman’s complaint.

“These are non-bailable offences, so he’ll be definitely arrested,” ANI quoted Singh as saying. Singh said the woman gave a statement to the Inspector General of Police Vibhu Raj that Uppal allegedly raped her two times holding her at gunpoint and intimidating her, IANS reported.

The woman alleged that Uppal, who is posted in Chandigarh, has been harassing her and making sexual advances over the past four months, according to the Hindustan Times. The complainant reportedly submitted recordings of her conversations and messages with Uppal to the police.

The woman, along with Lok Insaaf Party leader and MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains, held a press conference in Jalandhar on Thursday, alleging that the police were not taking action against Uppal despite her complaint.