The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly impersonating an official of the Union Ministry of Culture, the Hindustan Times reported. Pulkit Mishra, who refers to himself as Pulkit Maharaj, also allegedly claimed to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “spiritual guru”.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Joy Tirkey said Mishra, who is a Kathak teacher, sent a fax to the district magistrate of Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh seeking a personal security officer and accommodation in the government quarters during a visit on April 1.

Sitapur District Magistrate Sheetal Verma said Mishra’s sister sent a fax introducing Mishra as the secretary of “sanskriti mantralaya”. But it did not contain Mishra’s batch number or other specific details, Verman said. “The fax was also sent from a non-governmental phone number.”

The district administration provided security and accommodation despite suspicion. After he left, officials conducted a background check and found that he had sought favours in two other districts as well. They then alerted the Centre. The Prime Minister’s Office filed a complaint with the Delhi Police in August, following which a First Information Report was registered, reported ANI.

“We have him in custody for five days and will know about his modus operandi and other similar crimes in at least two other districts,” Tirkey said, adding that police have not yet decided if Mishra’s sister and devotees, who accompanied him on trips, should be arrested.

Mishra allegedly morphed photos of himself with Modi and senior government officials.