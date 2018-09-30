A policeman was killed when suspected militants opened fire at a police station in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir early on Sunday, reported Greater Kashmir.

The policeman was identified as Saqib Mohiudin of Zawoora village. He was manning the entrance of the police station when the attackers came around 6.30 am, an unidentified official told the newspaper.

Mohiudin was injured in the attack but soon succumbed to his injuries in the district hospital.

The attackers allegedly took the policeman’s rifle away.

#UPDATE #jammukashmir: Policeman who was injured in terror attack on a police station in Shopian has succumbed to injuries. (visuals deferred) pic.twitter.com/eJ6cyRZifG — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2018

Ceasefire violation

Meanwhile, the Pakistani Army allegedly violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district late on Saturday, PTI reported. The Indian Army said it had responded strongly to the infiltration bid and foiled it.

“There was an infiltration attempt by terrorists and ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector in the north Kashmir district late last night,” an Army official said.