The Cyber Cell of the Punjab Police filed a case on Saturday after a fake video of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh went viral on the social media, PTI reported. In the video, Singh’s voice has been altered deliberately to slow down to create an impression that he is under the influence of some intoxicant, the chief minister’s spokesperson said.

The cases were registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. “The cases have been registered against unknown persons, with preliminary inquiries revealing that the malicious video had been uploaded and doctored by an unknown person with the username Harsh Sofat,” the spokesperson said, according to IANS.

Initial investigation showed that the video was created using TikTok, an application that allows users to dub and alter voices on recorded videos. The clip was first circulated on WhatsApp and then uploaded on Facebook.

The police have removed the content from all social media websites. An investigation is under way to identify the suspect, the spokesperson added.