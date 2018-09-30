Two people were injured late on Saturday after a speeding BMW car collided with multiple vehicles in south Mumbai’s Reay Road area, ANI reported. Police caught the driver, Mehmood Alam, after chasing him for at least 4 km.

Alam was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, The Indian Express reported. The owner of the car had left for Dubai a day before, police said.

Police said they sent an interceptor vehicle on getting information about the accident at 12.30 am on Sunday, NDTV reported. Some people on bikes chased the car and managed to pull out the driver. Some locals beat him up before handing him over to the police and also broke the car’s windshield.