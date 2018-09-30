United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said the world body plans to increase its cooperation with India to combat terror financing. In an interview to PTI, Guterres said the planning and implementation of terrorist acts “transcend borders” and countries must address the conditions conducive to the spread of such activities.

“The threat of radicalisation, violent extremism, and terrorism continues to persist and even grow in many parts of the world,” Guterres, who will visit India from October 1 to October 3, told the news agency in an email interview. “Modern-day terrorists are savvy in both technology and social media, successfully exploiting contemporary tools to propagate the narrative of hate and violence to recruit young people and raise funds.”

Guterres said India’s contribution to the United Nations Trust Fund for Counter-Terrorism would help the world body execute capacity-building projects to combat terrorism. “There are also plans for cooperation between India and the United Nations on strengthening capacity in the areas of countering terrorist financing, and on the use of advance passenger information,” he added.

However, the United Nations chief expressed concerns about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Guterres said he has encouraged “positive dialogue” to resolve disagreements. “On the development front, India already is, and can become an even greater regional development force, helping other countries of the region forge a better future,” he added.

The United Nations secretary general’s visit coincides with events marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Guterres said Gandhi was a “great social, political and spiritual leader of India who is one of the most revered figures in history”.

“In today’s turbulent world, Gandhi’s message of communal harmony and tolerance remains as relevant as ever,” he said. “I believe it is crucial that Gandhi’s legacy is preserved, and that nations around the world continue to cherish and celebrate their ethnic and religious diversity.”

On October 1, Guterres will formally inaugurate the new United Nations House in New Delhi. He will participate in the closing session of the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention. The United Nations chief will then address delegates at the India Habitat Centre on the theme “Global Challenges, Global Solutions”. On Monday evening, he will take part in the General Assembly of the International Solar Alliance.

The United Nations secretary general is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. He will visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar on October 3.