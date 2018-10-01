Tamil Nadu: Indian Navy helicopter crashes during training sortie, crew safe
The accident took place when the Chetak chopper was on a dry-winching dual sortie.
A helicopter of the Indian Navy crashed during a training sortie at the INS Rajali naval base in Tamil Nadu’s Arakkonam near Chennai on Monday, The Hindu reported.
A Navy spokesperson said that the Chetak CH442 helicopter crashed while carrying out dry-winching dual sortie. “All three [crew members] are safe,” the spokesperson said.
The chopper has suffered damage to main and tail rotors, according to ANI.
This comes weeks after an MiG-27 plane of the Indian Air Force crashed in a field near Deoria village in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on September 4. The pilot of the jet managed to eject safely and was taken to a hospital.
The single-seater aircraft had taken off from the Indian Air Force’s Jodhpur airbase minutes before the crash. The aircraft was on a routine mission.