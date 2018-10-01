A helicopter of the Indian Navy crashed during a training sortie at the INS Rajali naval base in Tamil Nadu’s Arakkonam near Chennai on Monday, The Hindu reported.

A Navy spokesperson said that the Chetak CH442 helicopter crashed while carrying out dry-winching dual sortie. “All three [crew members] are safe,” the spokesperson said.

The chopper has suffered damage to main and tail rotors, according to ANI.

Tamil Nadu: Chetak CH442 crashes during a training sortie at Rajali. Whilst carrying out dry winching dual sortie, the helo crash landed. Damage to main and tail rotors. The crew is safe. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2018

This comes weeks after an MiG-27 plane of the Indian Air Force crashed in a field near Deoria village in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on September 4. The pilot of the jet managed to eject safely and was taken to a hospital.

The single-seater aircraft had taken off from the Indian Air Force’s Jodhpur airbase minutes before the crash. The aircraft was on a routine mission.