The Union Ministry of Finance on Monday said it had collected Rs 94,442 crore as revenue from Goods and Services Tax in September.

Of the total revenue collected, Rs 15,318 crore was collected as central GST, Rs 21,061 crore as state GST, Rs 50,070 crore as integrated GST and Rs 7,993 crore as cesses, the ministry said in a statement.

Goods and Services Tax collection for September “shows an upward trend” compared to August, when Rs 93,690 crore was collected, the government said. The collection in June and July were Rs 95,610 crore and Rs 96,483 crore, respectively.

The Goods and Services Tax came into effect on July 1, 2017. The new indirect tax system was India’s biggest-ever tax reform, subsuming a range of central and state taxes.