A senior Pakistani bureaucrat was suspended after he was caught stealing the wallet of a visiting Kuwaiti delegate in Islamabad, Dawn reported on Sunday. The dignitary was a member of a Kuwaiti delegation visiting Pakistan to discuss investment plans.

Zarrar Haider Khan, joint secretary of the Ministry of Industries and Production and an officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, was caught on closed-circuit television camera stealing the wallet. A video clip shows Khan taking the wallet from a table and sliding it into his pocket when the Kuwaiti delegates and officials of the ministry had left a hall after their meeting.

The Kuwaiti official then filed a complaint about his missing wallet with Pakistani officials, who searched the hall and rooms in the ministry building. Employees of the ministry were also questioned and frisked.

Officials at the ministry then examined CCTV footage and found that Khan was involved. Khan first denied that he took the wallet. When he was shown the CCTV footage, he produced the wallet, Dawn reported, quoting unidentified officials.

Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said the government has suspended Khan and initiated an investigation, according to The Express Tribune. He said many of the present bureaucrats had received their “moral training” from previous governments.