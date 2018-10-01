Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday signed 17 agreements with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in New Delhi, with both countries agreeing to collaborate with each other across various sectors, reported PTI. These include tourism, national security, training of diplomats, and trafficking.

“We highly appreciate the current dynamics of Uzbek-Indian ties,” the UzbekPresident’s Press Office quoted him as saying.

The two countries signed agreements on collaboration on military education, agriculture, science and technology, health and medical science, and also signed a pact to provide visa-free travel for diplomatic passport holders.

Reinforcing India-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership.

PM @narendramodi and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev took stock of our bilateral relationship across several sectors during the dekegation-level talks. #UzbekIndia pic.twitter.com/JwzjDX3OMo — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) October 1, 2018

The two leaders signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector along with an agreement for the promotion of bilateral business ties through the India-Uzbekistan Business Council.

The two countries will also combine their abilities to explore outer space for peaceful purposes.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on Mirziyoyev and discussed cooperation in trade and investment, development, education, renewable energy, connectivity and tourism, said ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Twitter.

President Mirziyoyev meets minister of external affairs of India pic.twitter.com/PHiSwzRO9U — Shavkat Mirziyoyev's Press-service (@president_uz) October 1, 2018

Visiting a wonder: Symbol of love that reflects confluence between two rich cultures!@president_uz Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Mrs. Ziroat Mirziyoyeva visit the historical city and are enthusiastically welcomed by the people of Agra. pic.twitter.com/leTlSvB18N — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) October 1, 2018

Uzbek delegation visits Mahatma Gandhi memorial and expresses respect to people of India pic.twitter.com/F6R1fppiBC — Shavkat Mirziyoyev's Press-service (@president_uz) October 1, 2018