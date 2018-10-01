The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a religious leader for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman in Janakpuri area in July, PTI reported. Hari Narayan runs Aadya Param Yog Peeth in the national Capital. A woman accomplice of the religious leader and a colleague of the complainant have also been arrested in connection with the case.

The complainant said that after she started teaching at a school a few months ago, a colleague told her to visit Narayan to be “spiritually healed”, The Times of India reported. The woman claimed that her colleague accompanied her to the ashram on the night of the offence. According to the complainant, the religious leader’s secretary drugged her before Narayan raped her. The secretary allegedly molested her too, PTI reported.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj said the woman wrote an email to the Delhi Commission for Women last week about the offence, the Hindustan Times reported. The commission helped the woman register a complaint with the Janakpuri police station.