Seven people were killed and three injured in an accident near Bhadohi village in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district on Monday, PTI reported.

The deceased included six bus passengers and the vehicle’s conductor, Amit Kumar Lodhi, said Circle Officer Harraiya Rahul Pandey. The passengers were pushing the bus since it had broken down near an eatery, when a speeding truck rammed them from behind. The bus was travelling from Allahabad to Gorakhpur.

The truck driver abandoned his vehicle and fled.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath has ordered that financial assistance should be provided to the family members of the victims, a statement from his office said.