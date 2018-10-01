A court in Delhi on Monday rejected a plea requesting it to direct the police to lodge a first information report against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others for allegedly restraining and intimidating a person during an Aam Aadmi Party protest, PTI reported.

The petitioner, Bam Bam Maharaj Nauhatiya, alleged that Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendra Jain and Labour Minister Gopal Rai had stopped him from meeting Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal as they were protesting at his office.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal dismissed the complaint after the Delhi Police said the lieutenant governor’s secretariat did not file a complaint.

“The police has rightly refused to take action on the earlier complaints of the complainant on the ground that no complaint was received by the police from the office of the lieutenant governor of Delhi,” the court said. “There is nothing in the complaint to either direct the registration of an FIR or to proceed after taking cognisance.”

Nauhatiya accused Kejriwal and the others of “making false allegations against the lieutenant governor of Delhi and the central government about creating hurdles in the normal functioning of Delhi government”.

In June, Kejriwal and other members of his Cabinet protested at Baijal’s home from June 11. They held the protest to urge Baijal to get IAS officers in Delhi to end their alleged strike and return to work. Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party had accused the Prime Minister’s Office of orchestrating the alleged strike.