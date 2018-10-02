The Haryana government on Monday suspended Kanina Sub-divisional Magistrate Sandeep Singh for dereliction of duty and not abiding by the orders of senior officers, The Times of India reported.

This comes just four days after Singh filed a defamation case against state Industries Minister Vipul Goel for alleged objectionable remarks against him and his father, former education minister Bahadur Singh, during a public grievances meeting held at Narnaul in Mahendragarh district on September 20.

Singh’s lawyer Jasbir Singh Dhillon told The Indian Express that Goel had questioned Singh’s absence during the grievance meeting. A local politician told the minister that Singh was the son of a former minister. Goel allegedly said: “He is son of a former minister. That’s why he is sitting at home and doing his job. Will his father do his job?,” according to Dhillon who quoted reports from vernacular media.

“As far as his absence from the meeting is concerned, he was on leave, which was duly approved by the sanctioning authority,” Dhillon told The Times of India. “Even in the suspension orders, the government has not given any specific reason.”

Dhillon said “the government has acted” against Singh. “It is a murder of the Constitution and constitutional practices.”

Chief Secretary DS Dhesi, who issued the suspension order, said action was taken against Singh on the basis of a letter dated September 26 received from the office of Mahendragarh deputy commissioner.

Dhillon, however, alleged that Goel may have had a role in the officer’s suspension. “It appears that the officer has been targeted because he dared to approach court against a powerful minister,” Dhillon told The Indian Express.

During his suspension, Singh will be posted at the chief secretary’s office. He is a 2000-batch Haryana Civil Services officer.