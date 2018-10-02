One person died and at least four people were injured in an explosion in Kolkata’s Nagerbazar area on Tuesday, ANI reported. The explosion was reported outside a shop on the ground floor of a building around 9 am, according to PTI.

The injured were taken to the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, an unidentified police officer said.

“Initially, we thought it was a gas cylinder blast. But it is not so. We are trying to find out the details,” a senior officer of Barrackpore City Police Commissionerate said. “Forensic experts, along with the CID bomb disposal squad, are examining the area.”

The police officer said the building also houses the office of South Dum Dum Municipality chairperson Panchu Roy. “It was a pre-planned blast... They had planned to kill me and other Trinamool Congress workers, as it would create panic and help them gain foothold in the area,” Roy told PTI.