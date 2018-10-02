The police arrested two officials of GoAir airlines for allegedly stealing mobile phones from a cargo shipment at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, PTI reported on Monday. The police had filed a case of theft on September 19 after a bag with 53 phones, shipped from Patna on a GoAir flight, went missing.

The cargo shipment was sent to a warehouse on a truck after it was offloaded from the aircraft and the bag was missing in the warehouse, the complainant had said. The police suspected the theft took place when the shipment was being unloaded.

The police were unable to find clues even with the closed-circuit television footage. “On the basis of technical analysis of the stolen mobile phones, raids were conducted at the addresses of the users of the phones and the two accused, Sachin Manav and Satish Pal, were nabbed from Aerocity, IGI Airport,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Sanjay Bhatia said.

The accused confessed to the crime. They are ramp officers with the airline and took the shipment from the conveyor belt like a passenger would. Police recovered eight of the phones from their homes.