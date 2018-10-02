Facebook Inc on Monday announced that Adam Mosseri will take over as the head of Instagram following the resignation of the app’s co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger.

“We are thrilled to hand over the reins to a product leader with a strong design background and a focus on craft and simplicity – as well as a deep understanding of the importance of community,” Systrom and Krieger said in a blog post.

Mosseri, who was the vice president of product till his promotion, began his career as a designer and joined the Facebook design team in 2008. He was the head of ‘News Feed’ and design director for Facebook’s mobile apps, according to CNN. He was recruited to the Instagram team recently.

“Humbled and excited by the new role leading Instagram...” Mosseri tweeted.

On September 25, Systrom and Krieger announced their resignations as chief executive officer and chief technical officer of the Facebook-owned company. In a blog post, Systrom said he and Krieger were taking some time off to “explore our curiosity and creativity again”.

In 2012, Facebook acquired Instagram for $1 billion (Rs 7,283 crore). The app has more than 1 billion active monthly users and has grown by adding features like messaging and short videos. In 2016, it added the option of posting slideshows that disappear in 24 hours, a feature of Snapchat’s stories.