At least 13 people were killed and 30 wounded after a suicide bomber detonated explosives at an election campaign rally in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province on Tuesday, Tolo News quoted provincial public health director Najibullah Kamawal as saying.

The explosion took place in Kama district where a candidate, Nasir Mohmand, had gathered people to explain his plans. Sohrab Qaderi, a member of the provincial council, said that around 250 people were in attendance, reported Al Jazeera.

#Breaking – A campaign ceremony of a parliamentary candidate was targeted by an explosion in Kama district in #Nangarhar at around 1pm. Local officials say casualties are feared. pic.twitter.com/9pD6tncJ6L — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) October 2, 2018

Sayed Humayoun, who was at the meeting, said that elders were speaking when there was a huge blast. “I was knocked unconscious but when I opened my eyes there were bodies scattered all around the blast area,” he said.

No organisation has claimed responsibility so far.

The explosion came as campaigning started for parliamentary elections due on October 20. Five candidates have been killed in attacks so far, said the Independent Election Commission. The Taliban and the Islamic State have declared to disrupt the election process across the country.