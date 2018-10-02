A heated argument broke out between Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi and All India Anna Munnetra Kazhagam legislator A Anbalagan during an event held on Tuesday to mark Puducherry’s status as a Union Territory free of open defecation. The altercation reportedly took place as the MLA from Oupalam exceeded the time limit on his speech.

In a video clip released by ANI, the governor is seen telling an angry Anbalagan to get off the dais. “Please go,” the governor tells the legislator. An irked Anbalagan snaps back and tells her: “Please go”.

“It is wrong to insult an MLA on stage like this,” The News Minute quoted Anbalagan as saying on stage. “You show your power to the ministers here and not to me,” he told her.

Two other dignitaries are then seen talking to the legislator. Local Administration Minister A Namassivayam tried to pacify Anbalagan, who shouted at him too. The MLA then walked off the stage.

#WATCH Verbal spat on stage between Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi and AIADMK MLA A Anbalagan at a government function. The argument reportedly broke out over duration of MLA's speech pic.twitter.com/bptFSr80nC — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2018

“An MLA’s mike had to be turned off when he persistently rejected any request from panel of honourable ministers to limit his speech,” Bedi tweeted in response to the video clip. “He rejected all appeals. He shouted back. I have seen him do this earlier too. Event was to give away awards for good work done in making Puducherry open defecation free.”

On April 28, the governor issued an order saying villagers would be given free rice only if their village is open defecation free and free of strewn garbage and plastics. She withdrew the order after it triggered criticism from Opposition parties and social media users.