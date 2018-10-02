Unidentified persons vandalised a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam on Monday, reported the Hindustan Times. The incident took place in Madhuravada area of the city a day before the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, said the police.

A local resident registered a complaint about the vandalism, said Circle Inspector Lakshmanamurthy.

Last week, a statue of Gandhi was vandalised in Kochi in Kerala. The police arrested the accused a day later, reported the Deccan Herald. The man was identified as a native of Bihar and allegedly had mental illenss, an unidentified police officer told the newspaper.