The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday summoned Trinamool Congress parliamentarians Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Tapas Paul in connection with the Rose Valley money laundering scam, PTI reported. The two legislators have been given a week to present themselves for questioning.

Bandyopadhyay and Paul are out on bail after spending time in prison in connection with the case. “They will asked about their involvement with the company and whether any monetary transactions were involved,” an unidentified official said.

The CBI has accused Rose Valley chairman Gautam Kundu and three others of defrauding investors from across the country of over Rs 17,000 crore. In its chargesheet, which was filed in January 2016, the investigative agency said it was still looking into the role of “influential people”. At the time, the agency was also examining money trails, the role of regulatory authorities and the larger conspiracy to cheat the public of their money.

The CBI summoned the two legislators for questioning in December 2016. Soon after, Paul was arrested. West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee had then claimed that her party members were being detained because of their opposition to demonetisation.

She had also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party of being connected to another chit fund scam and claimed that BJP leaders Babul Supriyo and Rupa Ganguly were associated with the Rose Valley company.