At least 215 candidates have been elected uncontested in Jammu and Kashmir’s urban local body polls, Rising Kashmir reported on Wednesday. The filing of nomination papers for the fourth phase of the elections ended on Wednesday.

The four-phase polls for 79 urban local bodies in the state will be held on October 8, 10, 13 and 16. On Sunday, state Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra said 69 candidates had been declared elected uncontested in the first phase of the municipal elections.

According to unidentified officials, at least 215 candidates in the Valley, who filed their nomination papers for the polls, have been elected unopposed. “There are 624 wards in Kashmir and over 150 didn’t witness any candidate,” officials said. “Besides, 215 candidates from different parties or independents won the elections uncontested due to lack of opponents.”

According to officials, Jammu region has 534 wards and candidates have filed nominations in every ward. Officials said 715 candidates from Kashmir region will be contesting the polls from 232 wards while 2,123 candidates in Jammu region will contest.

In the Kashmir Valley, the Bharatiya Janata Party claimed to have won in at least 60 wards unopposed in the three phases and expects to cross 70 wards when the fourth phase details are announced, reported The Hindu on Tuesday. The party has fielded 325 candidates in the valley region, the highest ever in the electoral history of the state.

“It is heartening that for the first time we have started winning wards in the urban local bodies in Kashmir,” said BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur. “The edge is that we have started winning them in the hotbed of militancy in South Kashmir such as Kulgam, Pulwama and Anantnag.”

Thakur said six Kashmiri migrant Pandit candidates, of the total 30 fielded in South Kashmir, have been declared winners unopposed. “We hope to continue the winning streak,” he added.

The development follows the boycotting of the polls by the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bahujan Samaj Party over concerns about the Centre’s stand on Article 35A of the Constitution, which grants special rights and privileges to the residents of the state.

Elections to municipal bodies will be held in four phases between October 8 and October 16, and the panchayat elections will be held in nine phases between November 17 and December 11.