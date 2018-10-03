The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation against religious leader Daati Maharaj, who is accused of raping a woman at his ashram, India Legal reported. The Delhi Police Crime Branch was earlier investigating the case.

On Monday, the Crime Branch filed a chargesheet against Daati Maharaj nearly three months after a First Information Report was filed against the religious leader on June 11, ANI reported. A 25-year-old woman had alleged that he had raped her at his ashrams in Delhi and Rajasthan. The woman filed a complaint at the Fatehpur Beri police station against the preacher, his three brothers and a woman. She had also moved the Delhi High Court seeking an investigation by the CBI.

In July, the Delhi High Court pulled up police, asking why Daati Maharaj had not been arrested even a month after the complaint was registered. On June 26, a court in the national Capital asked the police to expedite its investigation, and directed the deputy commissioner of police in charge of the crime branch to monitor the investigation and file a status report. The court asked the police why the religious leader had not been arrested even though search warrants had been issued.